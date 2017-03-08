TomTom Selected by Volvo Cars to Powe...

TomTom Selected by Volvo Cars to Power Drive Me Programme

Drive Me is Volvo's groundbreaking research project into autonomous driving wherein real drivers will integrate autonomous driving into their daily lives on public roads. The first group of drivers will be recruited in Gothenburg, Sweden, with further pilot schemes organised in London, the UK and China.

