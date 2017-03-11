The man who cycled from India to Euro...

The man who cycled from India to Europe for love

Von Schedvin had followed him to his home in Orissa, where they were married in tribal tradition.PHOTO: COURTESY OF P. K. MAHANANDIA NEW DELHI: He was a 24-year-old sketch artist from a poor family belonging to the lowest caste in India. But when Charlotte Von Schedvin stopped to get a sketch of herself by P.K. Mahanandia in Delhi's Connaught Place, a shopping and business hub, in December 1975, neither could have foreseen it was the beginning of a love story.

