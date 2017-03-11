The man who cycled from India to Europe for love

Von Schedvin had followed him to his home in Orissa, where they were married in tribal tradition.PHOTO: COURTESY OF P. K. MAHANANDIA NEW DELHI: He was a 24-year-old sketch artist from a poor family belonging to the lowest caste in India. But when Charlotte Von Schedvin stopped to get a sketch of herself by P.K. Mahanandia in Delhi's Connaught Place, a shopping and business hub, in December 1975, neither could have foreseen it was the beginning of a love story.

