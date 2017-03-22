The Emissions Tester That Checked VW ...

The Emissions Tester That Checked VW Spots Opportunity in Trump an hour ago

The Swedish vehicle inspector whose technology identified emissions discrepancies in Volkswagen AG diesel engines sees Donald Trump as an opportunity-in-waiting. While it's generally "not a good situation for us" when a government is not pro-environment, any decision by the U.S. president to roll back fuel-consumption rules put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama means vehicle manufacturers can "sell gas guzzlers for much longer time periods than previously anticipated," said Lothar Geilen, appointed to take the helm at Molndal-based Opus Group AB next month.

