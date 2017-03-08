The curious case of this Cold War map...

The curious case of this Cold War map of Sweden found on a Soviet sub

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Local

Maritime history experts have tracked down a mysterious nautical chart of the Swedish archipelago found on an old Soviet Union submarine from the Cold War. A picture of a nautical chart of Blekinge archipelago in southern Sweden - a historically important military naval base - piqued the curiosity of many after it was sent to the Blekinge Maritime Museum this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC