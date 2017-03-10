That's the spirit! How Canadian polit...

That's the spirit! How Canadian politicians use diplomatic dinners...

Governor David Johnston and his wife Sharon hosted an official dinner - the Friends of Canada Reception - during their state visit to Sweden last month. It was given at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, Scandinavia's most-divisited museum.

