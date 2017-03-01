Tax on Driving Leads to Improved Respiratory Health in Children

When Stockholm, Sweden, introduced a "congestion tax" to discourage driving in the center of town, traffic eased and the pollution level dropped by between 5 and 10 percent. One other result was less expected but no less welcome: The rate of asthma attacks among local children decreased by nearly 50 percent, according to a J ohns Hopkins Business School economist's study of the tax and its impact.

