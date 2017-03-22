Swedish exchange students visit New S...

Swedish exchange students visit New Sweden sites

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

The annual excursion to New Sweden sites in Wilmington, Delaware, was taken recently by the 2017 class of the Eskilstuna, Sweden-Bridgeton exchange student program. Standing at the altar of Holy Trinity Church are Rebecca Wilson, Executive Director of Old Swedes historic site; Aiyahna McCoy, Bridgeton student; Ellen Eriksson and Johanna Rosenkvist, both Swedish students; George Linen, Bridgeton faculty; Dyanna Magee, Bridgeton student; and Karin Grenabo, Swedish faculty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC