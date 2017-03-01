Swedish Energy Agency The Swedish Ene...

Swedish Energy Agency The Swedish Energy Agency Is Investing Heavily

SSAB's, LKAB's and Vattenfall's initiative for a carbon-dioxide-free steel industry has gained additional support from The Swedish Energy Agency. Today the agency passed a resolution to finance a 4-year long research project for SEK 99 million.

Chicago, IL

