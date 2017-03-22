Swedish artist Nathalia Edenmont's se...

Swedish artist Nathalia Edenmont's second U.S. exhibition opens at Nancy Hoffman Gallery

Swedish artist Nathalia Edenmont's second U.S. exhibition, 'Fruitfulness,' opens on March 23 and continues through May 5. Included are fourteen monumental photographs, portraits of women with dresses constructed of fruits and vegetables, created over the last three years. 'Fruitfulness' is the first showing of these works.

