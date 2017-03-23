Swedish agencies hit by stinky fermen...

Swedish agencies hit by stinky fermented herring attack

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Local

A trio of Swedish agencies have been forced to hold their noses through the end of the week after their offices were attacked by pranksters who hid smelly fermented herring on the premises. When staff arrived at the offices of the Swedish Tax Agency, Social Insurance Agency and Enforcement Authority in Uddevalla on Thursday morning they immediately detected something wrong in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 279,801,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC