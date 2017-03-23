Swedish agencies hit by stinky fermented herring attack
A trio of Swedish agencies have been forced to hold their noses through the end of the week after their offices were attacked by pranksters who hid smelly fermented herring on the premises. When staff arrived at the offices of the Swedish Tax Agency, Social Insurance Agency and Enforcement Authority in Uddevalla on Thursday morning they immediately detected something wrong in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb 26
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC