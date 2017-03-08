Sweden's 24 Hours Bomb Nightmare

Sweden's 24 Hours Bomb Nightmare

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

A specialist bomb squad has been sent to the Swedish city of Gothenburg after an explosion. According to Breitbart news, this second threat comes just 24 hours after a suspected car bomb rocked Stockholm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC