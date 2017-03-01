Sweden reintroduces military draft for first time in 7 years

This is a Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 file photo of Sweden's Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist as he speaks during a press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari in Baghdad, Iraq. i Sweden's left-leaning government is reintroducing a military draft for both men and women because of what Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist calls a deteriorating security environment in Europe and around Sweden..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.