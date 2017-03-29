Sweden raises USD 2 billion in a thre...

Sweden raises USD 2 billion in a three-year bond at 1.742 %

Kingdom of Sweden raised USD 2 billion in a new three-year benchmark at a yield of 1.742 per cent. The proceeds will be used to refinance loans to the Riksbank.

