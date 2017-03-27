Swede accidentally receives Vladimir Putin's mail
Vladimir Putin does not live in Trelleborg, southern Sweden, but one of his letters still ended up there. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP & Emil Langvad/TT A man in southern Sweden received an unusual surprise on Monday when postal workers somehow managed to confuse him with Vladimir Putin, delivering mail addressed to the Russian President through the Swede's mailbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC