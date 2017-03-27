Swede accidentally receives Vladimir ...

Swede accidentally receives Vladimir Putin's mail

15 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Vladimir Putin does not live in Trelleborg, southern Sweden, but one of his letters still ended up there. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP & Emil Langvad/TT A man in southern Sweden received an unusual surprise on Monday when postal workers somehow managed to confuse him with Vladimir Putin, delivering mail addressed to the Russian President through the Swede's mailbox.

