Suspense mounts over Bob Dylan's Nobel lecture

12 hrs ago

"Whoever it is that listens to my songs owes me nothing," Bob Dylan said in a 1966 interview, half a century before winning the Nobel Literature Prize last year. The rock enigma snubbed the Nobel ceremony in December because of "pre-existing commitments," and has given no indication of whether he plans to deliver a traditional Nobel lecture by the June 10 deadline.

Chicago, IL

