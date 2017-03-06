Stadler adds Presona baler line to it...

Stadler adds Presona baler line to its product offering

Read more: Recycling Today

Colfax, North Carolina-based Stadler America LLC has finalized exclusive representation in North America for the Presona line of balers designed and manufactured by Presona AB of Tomelilla, Sweden. "We are excited about this opportunity," says Mat Everhart, CEO of Stadler America.

Chicago, IL

