Songs We Love: 'Agent Bla, 'Rote Learning'

Agent BlA 's new album, Agent Blue, comes out June 9. Fredrik Andersson/Courtesy of the artist hide caption Gothenburg, Sweden's Agent BlA hasn't been a band for very long, but its unique hybrid - a goth genre combination of indie-pop and post-punk that it calls "death pop" - evokes a certain youthful immediacy that feels far removed from infancy. The composite makes sense, considering the band's members range in age from 17 to 20 years old.

