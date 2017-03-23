Songs We Love: 'Agent Bla, 'Rote Learning'
Agent BlA 's new album, Agent Blue, comes out June 9. Fredrik Andersson/Courtesy of the artist hide caption Gothenburg, Sweden's Agent BlA hasn't been a band for very long, but its unique hybrid - a goth genre combination of indie-pop and post-punk that it calls "death pop" - evokes a certain youthful immediacy that feels far removed from infancy. The composite makes sense, considering the band's members range in age from 17 to 20 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb 26
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC