Solon Mayor Susan Drucker announces she will not seek re-election to a third term
Mayor Susan Drucker has formally announced that she will not seek a third term at the helm of the city she has guided for the past seven years. After meeting with her administrative team on Wednesday , Drucker stated that although she pulled her petitions to run for re-election, she has known since December that her heart "wasn't in it 100 percent" for another four years.
