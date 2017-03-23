Solon Mayor Susan Drucker announces s...

Solon Mayor Susan Drucker announces she will not seek re-election to a third term

Mayor Susan Drucker has formally announced that she will not seek a third term at the helm of the city she has guided for the past seven years. After meeting with her administrative team on Wednesday , Drucker stated that although she pulled her petitions to run for re-election, she has known since December that her heart "wasn't in it 100 percent" for another four years.



