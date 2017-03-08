Socialist surge: DSA membership soars as snowflakes go politicking

Socialism, in the face of President Donald Trump 's rise to the White House, has seen a surge of activism, with membership to the Democratic Socialists of America jumping to record levels and tripling in size over the last year. "People really felt that they had to do something to combat the incoming Trump administration," said David Duhalde, deputy director of the DSA 's national leadership, in the Los Angeles Times.

