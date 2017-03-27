'Say it fast, fluent and flawless'

EurekAlert!

A new doctoral dissertation by Parvin Gheitasi at Umea University in Sweden explores the different functions of prefabricated phrases in young learners' oral language production. These phrases provided learners with an instrument to overcome their lack of knowledge, to improve their fluency, and to enjoy some language play.

Chicago, IL

