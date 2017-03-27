Sales of commuter tickets between Swe...

Sales of commuter tickets between Sweden and Denmark drop

22 hrs ago Read more: The Local

The number of commuter tickets sold for the Oresund Bridge crossing between Malmo and Copenhagen dropped significantly in the first two months of 2017 compared to the same period the previous year. Sales of 30 day commuter passes by southern Sweden's transport operator Skanetrafiken for the trains between the two cities were down 18.6 percent in February 2017 compared to February 2016, and down 7.5 percent in January 2017 compared to January 2016.

Chicago, IL

