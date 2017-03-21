Robbie Williams wants to enter Eurovi...

Robbie Williams wants to enter Eurovision for RUSSIA

23 hrs ago

The Let Me Entertain You singer threw his hat in the ring after hosts Ukraine banned Russia's current pick Yulia Samoilova for political reasons. Ukrainian security services say the 27-year-old wheelchair user's decision to enter Crimea via Russia in 2014 effectively supported Russia's annexation of the territory.

Chicago, IL

