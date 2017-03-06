Riddarholm Church

Riddarholm Church

Riddarholmen Church is the church that serves as a pantheon to the Kings of Sweden. It is located on the island of Riddarholmen, next to the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden.

Chicago, IL

