"Refugee" Did the UNTHINKABLE to 10-Y...

"Refugee" Did the UNTHINKABLE to 10-Year-Old Girl Before Raping Her

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

Sweden yet again proves how it has earned the title of rape capital of the world. Another so-called 'asylum seeker' has committed a horrendous crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC