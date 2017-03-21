Overweight boys much more likely to s...

Overweight boys much more likely to suffer liver disease when older

Young men who are overweight or obese run a higher risk of developing severe liver disease or liver cancer in later life, according to new research. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/overweight-boys-much-more-likely-to-suffer-liver-disease-when-older-35550310.html Overweight and obesity levels are increasing globally and around one billion people are now projected to be obese by 2030 Young men who are overweight or obese run a higher risk of developing severe liver disease or liver cancer in later life, according to new research.

