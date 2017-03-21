Notice to attend Annual General Meeti...

Notice to attend Annual General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

The shareholders of Fingerprint Cards AB , Corp. Reg. No. 556154-2381 , are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Hotel Gothia Towers, Massans Gata 24 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC