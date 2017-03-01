News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

Simon Berry, 24, of the English village of Bray, was recently acknowledged by the Guinness Book people for his bungee drop of 246 feet to precision-dunk a biscuit into a cup of tea. A sign posted recently at the Castle House Inn hostel in Stockholm, Sweden, warns visitors: "It is a criminal offense to smoke or wank on these premises."

Chicago, IL

