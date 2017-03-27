Malmo 'Isis member' accused of terror...

Malmo 'Isis member' accused of terrorism for fire at Islamic centre

Read more: The Local

A prosecutor has charged a Syrian man with terror offences, alleging that he started a fire at a MalmA community centre in order to spread fear in the name of Isis. Nobody was injured in the fire at a community centre in MalmA owned by Shia Muslim organization Aldorr, but repair costs amounted to a million kronor.

Chicago, IL

