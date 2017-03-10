Little Dragon Announce New Album, Sha...

Little Dragon Announce New Album, Share "Sweet"

Today, Little Dragon have announced a new album titled Season High . With production from Little Dragon themselves alongside Simian Mobile Disco member James Ford , the album features the recent single "High," as well as nine additional tracks.

