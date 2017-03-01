Jens Lekman Will See Himself Now

Before Jens Lekman recorded his fourth album, Life Will See You Now , he went through a period of disconnection from his music. "I think I was kind of trying to ruin things for myself," Lekman says.

Chicago, IL

