Jeevak Parpia wins low-temperature physics prize
Professor of physics Jeevak Parpia, M.S. '77, Ph.D. '79, is one of three winners of the 2017 Fritz London Memorial Prize. The prize, administered by Duke University and awarded every three years, recognizes scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the field of low-temperature physics.
