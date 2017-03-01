'I've always said about Gothenburg th...

'I've always said about Gothenburg that you can almost guarantee a good night out'

Hundreds of great job opportunities for foreign professionals at Sweden's top employers - in cooperation with Monster, Experteer, Stepstone, and CareerBuilder. Who are the biggest fans of Gothenburg? David and Rob Griffith-Jones, two British brothers running an online visitors' guide to Sweden's second city, are definitely two of them.

