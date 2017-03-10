INVSN Announce New Album 'The Beautiful Stories', Available 6/9

Today INVSN announce the release of new album The Beautiful Stories available outside of Scandinavia for the first time with Dine Alone Records existing as a home for the record across the rest of the world. Alongside news of the upcoming release, INVSN share the video for 'Immer Zu' a track which acts as a sonic totem for the LP.

