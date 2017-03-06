International Women's Day flash mobs planned in Swedish cities
International Women's Day 2017 is to be marked by a series of flash mobs in public places across Sweden. Participants will don pink caps and sing at Gothenburg's Gotaplatsen, Stockholm's Central Station and other Swedish spots on Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
