Ig Nobel Spring EuroTour: The Schedule

March 15 - IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON , UK - March 17 - EPFL , Lausanne, Switzerland - March 21 - UNIVERSITY OF OSLO , Norway - March 24 - STOCKHOLM UNIVERSITY , Stockholm, Sweden - March 27 - KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE , Stockholm, Sweden - March 27 - FRI TANKE FA-RLAG , Stockholm, Sweden - March 27 - ORF , Vienna, Austria - March 28 - UNIVERSITY OF GRAZ , Austria - March 29 - UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA , Italy - April 6 - NATUURHISTORISCH MUSEUM ROTTERDAM , The Netherlands - April 8. - EDINBURGH , Scotland. Details TBA.

