Hundreds to be hit by cancellations as strikes impact Swedish flights
Hundreds of air travellers from Sweden will feel the impact of strikes in Germany and Finland on Friday as the operator of Stockholm and Gothenburg airports warns of cancellations. Travelling to Finland or Berlin will be more difficult ahead of the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb 26
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC