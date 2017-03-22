Herantis Pharmas clinical study with CDNF in Parkinsons disease authorized in Sweden

The Medicines Agency of Sweden, MPA, has authorized Herantis Pharma Plc's first-in-human clinical study of the company's investigational product CDNF for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Patient recruitment in the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1-2 clinical study is planned to begin in Sweden in the first half of 2017.

