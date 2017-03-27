Funding boost won't save Swedish maternity ward which inspired 'car birth' course
A promised 500 million kronor boost to the maternity sector from the government will not be enough to reopen a closed maternity ward in northern Sweden, campaigners said on Wednesday. "It's very sad news and I'm a bit depressed today, we were hoping for some real results," Stina Naslund, one of the campaigners, told The Local.
