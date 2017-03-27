Funding boost won't save Swedish mate...

Funding boost won't save Swedish maternity ward which inspired 'car birth' course

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Local

A promised 500 million kronor boost to the maternity sector from the government will not be enough to reopen a closed maternity ward in northern Sweden, campaigners said on Wednesday. "It's very sad news and I'm a bit depressed today, we were hoping for some real results," Stina Naslund, one of the campaigners, told The Local.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC