First delivery of Novator drilling systems to Boeing's 777X

First delivery of Novator drilling systems to Boeing's 777X

Novator announced the first delivery of its portable orbital drilling systems to Boeing's 777X production line has been finalized. The delivery will be followed by others during 2017.

Chicago, IL

