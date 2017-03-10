First delivery of Novator drilling systems to Boeing's 777X
Novator announced the first delivery of its portable orbital drilling systems to Boeing's 777X production line has been finalized. The delivery will be followed by others during 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb 26
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC