Fake news: Russian TV crew tries to bribe Swedish youngsters to riot on camera

The Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby was thrust into the global spotlight after President Donald Trump levelled unsubstantiated claims that Sweden is roiled by rising crime and nonexistent terror attacks.Days after Trump made his claims, the suburb did in fact experience a riot, sparking media furor over whether Western countries were jeopardising their own safety by taking immigrants and refugees from Middle East and North African countries. Sweden culture wars Sweden has suddenly become a proxy battleground in the culture wars.

