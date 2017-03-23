'Facebook rape video' trial begins in...

'Facebook rape video' trial begins in Uppsala

The trial of three men in Sweden charged in connection with the alleged rape of a woman in an Uppsala apartment which witnesses said was live streamed on Facebook has got under way. The men were arrested in January after police were alerted to a suspected ongoing sexual assault by witnesses, who reported seeing it live in a closed Facebook group.

