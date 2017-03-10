Erik Hassle Premieres Official Video ...

Erik Hassle Premieres Official Video For 'Missing You'

Swedish soul-pop artist Erik Hassle today unveiled the video for "Missing You," the emotionally-charged lead single taken from his new album, "Innocence Lost." The clip sees a heartbroken Hassle, singing alone on a stage in an empty hall, the smoke and melancholy-drenched scene echoing the song's sombre tone perfectly.

Chicago, IL

