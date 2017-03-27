Ericsson to take writedowns, provisio...

Ericsson to take writedowns, provisions, restructuring charges in Q1

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson said on Tuesday it would take provisions, writedowns and restructuring charges this year, most of it in the first quarter, and announced a new organisational structure and business focus. Flags with Ericsson logo are pictured outside company's head office in Stockholm, Sweden, October 4 , 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,704 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC