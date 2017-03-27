Ericsson hit by bill of up to US$1.7 ...

Ericsson hit by bill of up to US$1.7 bln as new CEO sets out overhaul

Sweden's Ericsson will book up to US$1.7 billion in provisions, writedowns and restructuring costs in the first quarter as its new CEO outlined his strategy to lead the telecom equipment maker out of its worst crisis in a decade. A general view of an office of Swedish telecom giant Ericsson is seen in Lund, Sweden, September 18, 2014.

