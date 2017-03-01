Ericsson concludes active participation at MWC under the theme pioneering at the digital frontier
Ericsson concluded its participation at Mobile World Congress 2017 with one powerful message: digitalization is changing every aspect of our lives and becoming fundamental for people, business, and society. Ericsson Middle East and North East Africa highlighted innovations and technologies that will further support its customers and partners to accelerate transformation in the region.
