Elanders AB: Notice to attend Elanders' Annual General Meeting 2017
Shareholders in Elanders AB are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 26 April 2017 at 3 p.m. at Gothia Towers, MA ssans gata 24, Gothenburg, Sweden. Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday 20 April 2017 Shareholders whose shares are registered with a nominee must re-register the shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB in order to be entitled to attend the Meeting.
