Court orders teens who raped boy to be deported

Five teenagers convicted of raping a boy in Uppsala are to be deported, an appeals court has ruled, partially overturning a previous verdict which said they should stay in Sweden. The teens, aged 16-17, forced the younger boy into a wooded area in the Gottsunda district of Uppsala in October last year and then gang-raped and beat him at knife-point.

Chicago, IL

