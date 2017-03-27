CellaVision AB: Notice of 2017 Annual General Meeting of CellaVision
The shareholders in CellaVision AB are hereby summoned to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on May 5, 2017 at 15.00 at CellaVision AB, MobilvA gen 12, Ideon in Lund, Sweden. The complete notice is available in Swedish only.
