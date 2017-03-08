Border dispute lays bare Germany's fr...

Border dispute lays bare Germany's fragile electricity infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

The power lines between Austria and Germany cannot handle the volume of electricity being traded across the border. [ National Grid ] An appeals board is expected to rule later this month on a dispute at the German-Austrian border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC