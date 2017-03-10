Arla to distribute '13th payment'
Arla Food's board of representatives has voted to distribute 124m to its farmer-owners as the annual supplementary payment, also known as the 13th payment. On average, that amounts to one eurocent per kilo of milk supplied by each farmer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.
